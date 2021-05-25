Hospice of Michigan honors and cares for our nation’s veterans at end-of-life

Hospice of Michigan reports that they are now caring for increasing numbers of veterans who served in the Korea and Vietnam eras.

Nearly one-quarter of Hospice of Michigan patients are veterans.

Hospice of Michigan is a Level FOUR partner in the We Honor Veterans program, a collaboration between the National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization and the Veterans Administration. Through that program, Hospice of Michigan has been specially trained to address the unique needs of our nations’ veterans at end-of-life.

The demand for that kind of specific care has never been greater. The World War II generation is now in their 80’s and 90’s and Hospice is routinely used by that age group.

In addition, Hospice of Michigan reports that they are now caring for increasing numbers of veterans who served in the Korea and Vietnam eras. We got a chance to speak with a veteran from the US Navy and his Hospice of Michigan aide, who also served our country, and is honored to be serving other vets.

To learn more about the We Honor Veterans program or other services provided by Hospice of Michigan, visit www.hom.org.

