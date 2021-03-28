Hospice of Michigan honors social workers and their critical role in palliative and end-of-life care

March is National Social Work Month, a chance to celebrate the contributions of the more than 700,000 social workers across the nation, truly essential workers.

As communities across the state have faced COVID-19, there is a new level of respect and recognition for the vast array of essential workers in our communities.

March is National Social Work Month, a chance to celebrate the contributions of the more than 700,000 social workers across the nation, truly essential workers.

Ashley Dykstra is a social worker with Hospice of Michigan and NorthStar Palliative Care, helping patients and their families as a loved one approaches the end of life. She spoke with us about the difference between hospice and palliative care, and what it was that drew her to this kind of work.

For more information about NorthStar Palliative Care, call 877-227-8823 or visit www.northstarpalliativecare.org/

For more information about Hospice of Michigan, call 888-247-5701 or visit www.hom.org

