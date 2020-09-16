Hospice of Michigan joins Senior Care Coalition in an effort to meet the many needs of local senior

The organization we now know as Hospice of Michigan was started on the grounds of Aquinas College more than 40 years ago.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The organization we now know as Hospice of Michigan was started on the grounds of Aquinas College more than 40 years ago, committed to the not-for-profit mission of providing quality end-of-life care for all.

Their role in the community continues to evolve, including a partnership with the recently-launched Senior Care Coalition, which helps seniors in our Catholic community connect with resources they need to navigate a variety of needs, from legal and financial to healthcare, and hospice.

Learn more about Hospice of Michigan and the Senior Care Coalition:

Senior Care Coalition

Hospice of Michigan

24/7 Contact Center 888-247-5701

