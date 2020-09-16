Hospice of Michigan joins Senior Care Coalition in an effort to meet the many needs of local senior

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The organization we now know as Hospice of Michigan was started on the grounds of Aquinas College more than 40 years ago, committed to the not-for-profit mission of providing quality end-of-life care for all.
Their role in the community continues to evolve, including a partnership with the recently-launched Senior Care Coalition, which helps seniors in our Catholic community connect with resources they need to navigate a variety of needs, from legal and financial to healthcare, and hospice.
Learn more about Hospice of Michigan and the Senior Care Coalition:
Senior Care Coalition
Hospice of Michigan
24/7 Contact Center 888-247-5701
