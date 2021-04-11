Hospice of Michigan makes an appeal for year-end giving, as COVID has forced changes in care

This is the time of year when our thoughts often turn to helping others, including some very deserving non-profit organizations.

Hospice of Michigan is asking for support in providing end-of-life services to patients and their families. Barbara Anderson is HOM’s statewide development director. She said the COVID crisis has made serving patients challenging but technology has been a help.

Her team raised funds to put devices in patients’ homes to make sure they could provide care amidst safety restrictions and then invested in technology to develop a proprietary app to provide patients/caregivers a means to connect.

Anderson said wE-Connect is truly a revolutionary caregiver tool. Among other things, it gives families the opportunity to report symptoms, track changes, and chat on-demand with nurses.

It provides information to the care team when they’re not there so they can provide the best care. Anderson said COVID has also reinforced the importance of the education and training of bedside staff. She’s also raising funds to place Simulation Labs at sites across the state so they can train new hires and keep current staff up-to-date.

Donors wanting to help fund the critical work being done by Hospice of Michigan should visit www.HOM.org. If you’re in need of Hospice of Michigan services call their 24/7 Contact Center at 888-247-5701.

