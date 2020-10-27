Hospice of Michigan honors lifetime donors with special recognition and prepares for a busy November

For more than 40 years this non-profit organization has been guided by a mission of providing quality end-of-life care for all.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Hospice of Michigan is our state’s largest hospice provider. For more than 40 years this non-profit organization has been guided by a mission of providing quality end-of-life care for all regardless of age, diagnosis, or ability to pay.

They are dependent upon the generosity of their donors and now plan to honor some of those donors in a unique and special way. Those who have given $50,000 or more will become members of the Dolores Bos Crystal Rose Society for Lifetime Giving.

The original intent would have been to honor these donors with a dinner, but because of COVID, the Hospice of Michigan team has been doing special “pinning events” at donors’ homes, offices, or even virtually.

HOM Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Marcie Hillary, said the pinning ceremonies have been well-received by their honorees. Click on the video to hear why the award bears the name of Dolores Bos and why there is now a Dolores Bos Family Caregiver Support Fund.

Other things happening this fall:

Spiritual Care Week – October 25-31

Spiritual Care Advisors are an important part of Hospice of Michigan’s interdisciplinary team. They honor all faith traditions to

serve patients and families.

November is National Hospice & Palliative Care Month and National Caregiver Month, as well as Children’s Grief Awareness Month.

Veterans Day is very important to Hospice of Michigan. More than 20% of their patients are veterans. As a Level 4 participant in the We Honor Veterans program, HOM teams are trained in addressing the unique needs of these heroes. They have many veteran volunteers who work exclusively with veteran patients. They hold veteran pinning ceremonies where they publicly thank their veterans for their service.

Fundraising in the time of COVID is challenging. Cancellation of some flagship events has left Hospice of Michigan with a funding gap, so they’ve created a “Close the Gap” campaign.

There is a special series of videos that shines a light on how donor support funds the programs that patients and families value. Visit the HOM Facebook page or website https://www.hom.org/closethegap/

To make a contribution to the Dolores Bos Family Caregiver Support Fund, contact Marcie Hillary, HOM senior vice president and chief development officer at mhillary@hom.org. Hospice of Michigan operates a 24/7 Contact Center at 888-247-5701

