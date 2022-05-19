Balance trouble isn’t always an issue with the ears

Dr. Kwast said many people don’t even know they have balance challenges until they experience a fall.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Do you find yourself struggling with your balance? Or maybe you’ve experienced a recent fall.

Dr. Michael Kwast, from iChiro Clinics, says he uses a simple test to check his patients’ balance, asking them to close their eyes and lift one foot. Dr. Kwast said many people don’t even know they have balance challenges until they experience a fall.

Many people attribute their poor balance to an inner-ear thing, but Dr. Kwast said that’s not the only consideration. He works with his patients to regain their balance.

Dr. Kwast has written a book titled "No Rocking Chairs: How to be physically mobile and active now and in retirement." It’s about taking your life into your own hands by investing in your health.

