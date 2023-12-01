Clearing up some of the misunderstandings surrounding chiropractic care

Dr. Kwast said, too often, people ignore their pain and discomfort, rather than addressing it right away, and that can have lasting effects on mobility.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dr. Michael Kwast has decades of experience bringing people relief from their pain. The Grand Rapids-area chiropractor owns iChiro Clinics, and he has spent the same amount of time trying to make people aware of the benefits of chiropractic care.

Dr. Kwast said, too often, people ignore their pain and discomfort, rather than addressing it right away, and that can have lasting effects on mobility. He talked with us about some of the common misperceptions around chiropractic care.

To book an appointment or learn more about iChiro Clinics, visit www.ichiroclinics.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.