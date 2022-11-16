iChiro Clinics acquires new technology to help chiropractic patients improve their balance

Dr. Kwast said he has new technology at his north clinic that measures a patient’s “Stability Index,” to see if there is reason for concern about balance issues.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dr. Michael Kwast, founder of iChiro Clinics, has seen his share of chiropractic patients with balance problems. He said they are prone to dangerous falls and serious injury.

Dr. Kwast said he has new technology at his north clinic that measures a patient’s so-called “Stability Index,” to see if there is reason for concern about balance issues, and whether there is need for treatment that includes balance re-training.

He said balance is also important for many athletes, and addressing challenges can improve performance. Dr. Kwast refers many patients to a home test first, where he can determine if further work is needed.

The test can be accessed here: https://www.probalance360.com/drkwast. Learn more about iChiro Clinics at www.ichiroclinics.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.