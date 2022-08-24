Experience the benefits of chiropractic care with iChiro Clinics

Dr. Michael Kwast from iChiro Clinics joined us to talk about the benefits of chiropractic care.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chiropractic care can improve back and neck pain, reduce the reliance on opioid pain relievers, improves posture, and maybe even boost your athletic performance.

Dr. Michael Kwast from iChiro Clinics joined us to talk about this country’s crisis-level dependence on opioid pain relievers and the benefits of chiropractic care.

To schedule an appointment with iChiro Clinics, visit www.iChiroClinics.com or call 616-447-9888.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.