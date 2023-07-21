Research shows chiropractic care can improve athletic performance

Dr. Michael Kwast often sees people for the first time when they’re having trouble doing what they love.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For a lot of people summertime is active time. They’re doing all the things they love to do: gardening, golfing, bicycling. Unless they are not, because their body hurts.

Dr. Michael Kwast often sees people for the first time when they’re having trouble doing what they love. He joined us to talk about chiropractic care and its ability to increase athletic performance.

For more information or to book an appointment with the iChiro team, visit www.iChiroClinics.com.

