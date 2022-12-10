Be sure your body is ready for raking when those beautiful fall leaves drop to the ground

Don’t let the fall chores of leaf-raking and getting the furniture in off the deck make a mess of your back.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dr. Michael Kwast, from iChiro Clinics, shared the story of a patient who recently went to see him because she’d bent over to pick a dandelion in the yard and messed up her back.

Turned out, the ROOT of the problem wasn’t the dandelion. She had mobility challenges, so Dr. Kwast got to work addressing those.

Don’t let the fall chores of leaf-raking and getting the furniture in off the deck make a mess of YOUR back. To learn more about Dr. Kwast and his team, or make an appointment, visit www.ichiroclinics.com.

