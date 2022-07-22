Move it or lose it is the unfortunate truth as the body ages

Dr. Michael Kwast joined us to talk about the aging body, and the reality that people get stiffer as they get older.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to industry statistics, 35 million people in America are treated by chiropractors, with approximately 1 million adjustments being performed every day.

Dr. Michael Kwast joined us to talk about the aging body, and the reality that people get stiffer as they get older. He said it’s a matter of doing nothing vs. doing something and explained how chiropractic care can help.

Dr. Kwast has written a book titled, No Rocking Chairs: How to be physically mobile and active now and in retirement. It’s about taking your life into your own hands by investing in your health.

The book is available at Barnes & Noble https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/no-rocking-chairs-dr-michael-kwast/1140925406.

For more information about iChiro Clinics, or to book an appointment, visit www.ichiroclinics.com.

