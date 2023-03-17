Improved range of motion may mean the difference between being a superstar or sitting on the bench

We spoke with Dr. Kwast about the process of regaining range of motion.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — “Sports is a game of inches.” That’s according to iChiro Clinics owner Dr. Michael Kwast.

“When an athlete has range of motion issues, it can have a serious impact on performance.”

Improved range of motion can add precision to a golf swing or allow a football receiver to stretch just a little further to grab a pass. Sometimes it’s just a matter of inches that makes the difference.

We spoke with Dr. Kwast about the process of regaining range of motion. He said he starts with simple testing to determine the source of any restrictions and then works to eliminate them. Kwast shared stories about athletes he treated who were able to optimize their performance.

Athlete or not, if you’d like to address your own range of motion issues with help from iChiro, visit www.ichiroclinics.com.

