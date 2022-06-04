Colors can impact one’s health, for better or worse

Dr. Geri Williams from Ideal You explained why colors should be figured into any health plan.

Planning is an important part of any successful health improvement or weight-loss effort.

Dr. Geri Williams from Ideal You explained why colors should be figured into any plan. Dr. Williams explained that each color signals certain emotional and instinctual responses in humans.

Some responses are learned, like the feeling one gets from their favorite color. Others may be cultural but most, she said, are biological and are interpreted in our brain to keep us safe and find food.

Dr. Williams explained there is a color that is best for weight loss. “Of all the colors in the spectrum, blue is an appetite suppressant. Weight loss plans suggest putting your food on a blue plate. Or even better, put a blue light in your refrigerator and watch your munchies disappear.”

She explained that blue food is rare in nature. “Researchers say when humans searched for food, they learned to avoid toxic or spoiled objects, which were often blue, black, or purple.” The colors that influence people to eat more are red and yellow, evoking the taste buds and stimulating the appetite.

Both red and yellow are also effective at grabbing attention. Dr. Williams said, “the fast food industry has claimed this combination for a good reason.”

With all of this knowledge about color, it makes sense that colors could be used daily to be healthier or thinner. Dr. Williams suggests some practical ways, like eating outdoors on the green grass under the blue sky, or using contrasting colors for your plate and the food you’re eating. “This has been shown to reduce over eating by 25-30%,” she said.

