Ideal You can help you shed the extra weight put on during quarantine and do it naturally

Shed the extra quarantine weight naturally.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Forget the Freshman 10. Many Americans now struggle with the COVID 20 and they’re looking for a way to return to their former selves. Ideal You offers an all-natural weight-loss program that involves supplements and daily coaching, along with a super simple eating plan.

The program has participants seeing results within the first week, and losing up to 40 pounds in 40 days. Whether your weight loss goal is 20 lbs. or 100, the team at Ideal You will customize a plan that will work for you. Check them out at www.idealyou.us.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.