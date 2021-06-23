Improve your golf swing or get back into the swing of life with iChiro

Do you think your golf swing is as good as it can get?

Do you think your golf swing is as good as it can get? If you’re a golfer hoping to drive the ball further, the team at iChiro Clinics may be able to help.

Dr. Michael Kwast explained that it’s all about range-of-motion, and if he can give a golfer more of that, you can improve his or her performance, or at the very least, avoid injury.

If you’re an athlete looking for improvement, contact the team at iChiro at www.ichiroclinics.com.

