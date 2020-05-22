x
In the market to buy or sell a home? The real estate industry is back in action

After being shut-down by the COVID crisis, the real estate industry is back in business.
Credit: Getty Images

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jake Heglund joined us from JH Realty Partners to talk about how home buying and selling has changed in that short time.  From what shoppers will be wearing to whether there will be open houses, Jake said there are new protocols and precautions all with health and safety in mind.  If you’re thinking now is the time to buy or sell your home, contact Jake at  616-682-2820  or visit www.jacobheglundrealty.com.

