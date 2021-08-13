Inflation anticipation: What to do now

A wave of inflation could have a chilling effect on our economy.

Some segments of the economy took a beating during the pandemic but the federal stimulus checks have helped, interest rates are low, and home sellers are still sitting pretty.

That’s all good news and experts say it may all lead to one thing, a wave of inflation that could have a chilling effect on our economy. Dave Galloway is the CEO of Heartland Home Mortgage. He keeps a keen eye on such things and he joined us to talk about “inflation anticipation.”

Learn more about Heartland Home Mortgage or contact Dave at www.hhmlending.com or give him a call at 616-288-1235.

