Stylish showrooms, first-rate customer service and quality inventory make Infusion Kitchen & Bath stand out

Manager Nathan Caspers took us through the showroom on Chicago Drive in Holland. It is one of six in Michigan, 23 in the nation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Whether you’re a homeowner or designer in the midst of a kitchen or bath makeover, or a builder starting from scratch, Infusion Kitchen & Bath Showrooms by ETNA Supply have what you need.

With brand name products like Kohler, Delta, Brizo, Rohl, Cambria and Blanco, to name a few, Caspers said his team of consultants can help customers find just the right materials for the job at hand.

“This is part of our commitment to our clients and their tradespeople and installers, to have the most competent and confident associates who are highly accountable and love to help with all aspects of the process,” said Caspers. “At Infusion, we offer the best materials in the kitchen, bathroom, laundry room and even for your outdoor areas. We do offer very elevated fixtures and brands, but also offer economically priced options to ensure that we can meet almost any budget.”

Caspers continued, “As a 4th generation, family owned, Michigan based business, we like to think of ourselves as the ‘good guys’ in the plumbing business. Our focus is to improve our communities and surrounding areas by providing decorative plumbing for homeowners, but ETNA Supply is able to provide the products to build the base for new communities and sub-divisions.”

Caspers said the goal is to exceed the expectations of their customers by providing outstanding service, on-time delivery, all at a fair and competitive price.

“Our service is another way we differentiate ourselves from our competition. We are open to the public, with or without an appointment. Clients will always be welcomed and engaged like a new friend or family member, as that is our vision for the showroom experience.”

