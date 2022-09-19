x
The Exchange

Cut your investment risk as you near retirement and enjoy worry-free golden years

Tom Jacobs joined us from Jacobs Financial Services to tell us how to invest for retirement.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Do you find yourself watching the stock market closer than you ever thought you would, worried about what’s happening with your 401K? If you’re young, you can probably withstand some volatility, but if you’re getting close to retirement it’s time to cut that risky behavior.  

Tom Jacobs joined us from Jacobs Financial Services to tell us how it’s done. If you’d like to make an appointment to sit down with Tom call 616-622-4654 or visit www.JacobsFS.com.

