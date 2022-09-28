Is there anything healthy about soda?

Sodas and soft drinks used to be an occasional treat but now they’re the go-to beverage for most Americans — but is there anything healthy about them?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sodas and soft drinks used to be an occasional treat but now they’re the go-to beverage for most Americans. Besides contributing lots of empty calories, soft drinks can be seriously bad for your health. Dr. Geri Williams is the supervising doctor and health coach for Ideal You Weight Loss and she said it’s not even debatable whether the bubbly beverage is bad for you. According to Dr. Williams, “soda and many sweetened soft drinks are not healthy and that’s primarily because of the sugar content. In fact a 12-ounce can of soda can contain the equivalent of 7–10 teaspoons of sugar! how many kids and adults drink a soda at every meal? Dr. Williams said, “in my weight loss practice, drinking sugar and calories from soda was often the biggest dietary factor in gaining the weight, but besides weight gain, consuming soda daily or frequently can lead to Type-2 Diabetes, Heart Disease, Kidney Disease, Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Gout, Bone Loss, and Tooth Decay.

Dr. Williams said diet soda isn’t much better and can contribute to many of the same ailments as sugared drinks. “Plus,” she said, “diet soda contains artificial sweeteners which disrupt our healthy gut bacteria leading to other digestive and health issues.” The doctor shared a number of alternatives to soda but she said the best choice is water. “Water is good for a person’s overall health. It can help the body to maintain a good temperature, lubricate joints, get rid of waste, improves bowel movements, and help prevent kidney stones.”

If you’re interested in learning more weight loss tips from Ideal You, and how you can lose 20 to 40 lbs. in just 40 days, call (844) 646-3382 or visit www.IdealYou.us and take the Weight Loss Quiz. You’ll receive an invitation to book a Complimentary Weight Loss Consultation, along with a body composition analysis, and learn if Ideal You is the right choice for your healthy weight loss. When you sign up and attend a consultation today you'll automatically be eligible for the Las Vegas trip-for-2 giveaway!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.