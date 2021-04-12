It’s early in the flu season and already there are some concerning numbers

As we move further into winter, we also move further into flu season. There’s been lots of speculation as to what this year will be like.

As we move further into winter, we also move further into flu season. There’s been lots of speculation as to what this year will be like. Dr. Brittany Carpenter is a Medical Science Liaison who specializes in pathogen testing at NxGen MDx and she gave us a look ahead at flu and other timely health concerns.

Dr. Carpenter said early concerns for a bad flu season may be proven correct. She said COVID numbers are still very high, with 1 in 10 cases in the U.S. coming from Michigan.

The flu season is also picking up, with a recent outbreak at the University of Michigan and the percentage of doctor visits for flu like illnesses steadily climbing since mid-October.

According to Dr. Carpenter, RSV also continues to be a concern for those with young children. Michigan positivity rates have been between 7%-17% since late-October.

Dr. Carpenter said the best, first line of defense is vaccination, when available (e.g. COVID and flu.) For those who do come down with symptoms, testing to determine what the cause is can also help determine how the illness should be handled.

Dr. Carpenter said NxGen now offers a comprehensive respiratory pathogens panel that can diagnose COVID, the flu and other pathogens causing 99% of community-acquired infections. This new test is ideal for those who need an answer for their symptoms and can help determine if they need to quarantine, can use antibiotics, or just need rest.

The respiratory pathogens panel is currently only available at NxGen’s Grand Rapids location, but they have several other locations throughout West Michigan that offer 24-hour PCR tests for COVID, the flu and RSV, as well as a 15-minute rapid antigen option for COVID.

For more information visit www.NxGenMDx.com or call 855-776-9436.

Grand Rapids location: 801 Broadway Ave. NW – Suite 203

Holland location: 844 Washington Ave - Suite 4100

