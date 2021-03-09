It’s never too early to start estate planning and ensure your plan for the future

Attorney Jordan Bush said everyone 18 years old or older needs some level of planning.

Alles Law in Cascade specializes in estate planning. Attorney Jordan Bush said everyone 18 years old or older needs some level of planning.

Bush said, “If you are fogging a mirror, you have to have something.” He explained that estate planning is so much more than simply "who gets my stuff when I die."

He said, college-age or young professionals living on their own for the first time have different estate planning needs than a family with minor children or seniors looking at long-term care options.

According to Bush, identifying the each person’s goals is critical before choosing the legal tools to achieve those goals. Each family and each individual is unique, so their estate plans should be customized and personalized to include things like medical powers of attorney, financial powers of attorney, HIPAA authorizations, wills, and trusts.

Alles Law also uses a tool called “LifeMap,”which helps with the planning. Bush said it’s an interactive tool to assist in identifying estate planning considerations in each stage of life.

To find out where you are on the LifeMap, visit their website and contact the Alles Law office to schedule a free initial consultation where they can identify your goals and answer your questions at 616-365-5055.

