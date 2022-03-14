When planning for retirement, take taxes and risk into account

Tom’s goal is to help you reduce income taxes on your retirement assets and alleviate the risk around those assets.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As you near retirement Tom Jacobs wants you to keep two things in mind, taxes and risk.

Tom joined us to explain how those two actions can help create a bullet-proof retirement plan.

For more information, or to set up an appointment with Tom, call 616-622-4654 or visit www.jacobsfs.com.

