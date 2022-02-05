Ensure your retirement plan protects what is most important to you and your family

Tom Jacobs says the question about timing is important because people are always worried about whether they’ve saved enough to step into retirement.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At Jacobs Financial Services, they want to help you create a retirement plan that protects what is most important to you and your family. But what does that look like? How do you get there? And when do you know it’s time to retire?

Tom Jacobs says the question about timing is important because people are always worried about whether they’ve saved enough to step into retirement. Jacobs works with his clients to create a Retirement Roadmap, which puts a retiree’s money where they cannot lose it and charts the course for a successful retirement.

For more information or to sit down with Tom and plan for the future call 616-622-4654 or visit www.JacobsFS.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.