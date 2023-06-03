Creating the retirement of your dreams takes discipline and a plan

Tom Jacobs joined us from Jacobs Financial Services to talk about how to get that done.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s retirement time. You’ve worked your whole life trying to strike a financial balance between living in the now and saving for the future, and maybe ultimately having a little something to leave for your kids. But all that takes discipline and a plan.

For more information – or to book an appointment to sit down with Tom – call 616-622-4654 or visit www.JacobsFS.com.

