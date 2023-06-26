Trust the Jacobs Financial Services team to travel beside you on your retirement journey

Tom Jacobs has been helping people retire for decades now, and he’d like to help you.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you thinking about retiring and looking for the perfect team to come alongside you and help you plan? Trust is what it’s all about.

Tom Jacobs knows that. He’s been helping people retire for decades now, and he’d like to help you.

For more information, or to make an appointment to sit down with Tom and get started, call 616-622-4654 or visit www.jacobsfs.com.

