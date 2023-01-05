Save money leading up to retirement and then have an effective income strategy to get to the finish line

But as 65 approaches, it’s time to shift your priorities, and we asked Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services to explain how.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s no question about it. When it comes to preparing for retirement, saving matters.

Whether you’ve been fortunate enough to have a 401K during your working years, or maybe a pension of some sort, you’re lucky and probably in a better financial position come retirement.

But as 65 approaches, it’s time to shift your priorities, and we asked Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services to explain how.

For more information, or to make an appointment to sit down with Tom and his team, call 616-622-4654 or visit www.JacobsFS.com.

