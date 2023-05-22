There’s no need to put a death grip on your money in retirement

Tom Jacobs joined us from Jacobs Financial Services with advice on planning for retirement.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — How did you start saving for retirement? If you’re like a lot of people, when you were young in your career, just starting out, retirement probably seemed like something old people did.

Then perhaps you had an opportunity to invest in a 401-K and have it matched by your employer. It sounded like a smart thing to do. And now, later in your career, it’s time to make some different moves.

Tom Jacobs joined us from Jacobs Financial Services with advice on what those moves might look like.

For more information, or to make an appointment to sit down with Tom and his team, call 616-622-4654 or visit www.JacobsFS.com.

