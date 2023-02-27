Start planning for retirement with Jacobs Financial Services

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services can help you achieve a more confident retirement.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What age were you when you finally started thinking about making a retirement plan? Maybe you’ve put it off and now you’re worried you haven’t done enough to survive your golden years the way you had always hoped.

Either way, if you’re somewhere in the range of 55 to 80 years of age, Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services can help you achieve a more confident retirement.

For more information, or to book an appointment, call 616-622-4654 or visit www.JacobsFS.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.