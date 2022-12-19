Create a vision for your retirement with Jacobs Financial Services

Whatever your vision, Tom Jacobs and the team from Jacobs Financial Services can help you create an income strategy that reflects the retirement of your dreams.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When you try to envision your retirement years, what is it that you see? A big RV and a roadmap? Time spent with family and friends? A small cabin in the woods?

Whatever your vision, Tom Jacobs and the team from Jacobs Financial Services can help you create an income strategy that reflects the retirement lifestyle of your dreams.

Make an appointment to sit down with Tom by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting www.Jacobsfs.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.