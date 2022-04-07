A satisfying retirement requires planning and Jacobs Financial Services can help

Tom Jacobs joined us from Jacobs Financial Services to tell us how to save money for retirement.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On the day that we celebrate America, why not also celebrate the American dream of financial security well into your golden years?

Tom Jacobs joined us from Jacobs Financial Services to tell us how it’s done. He said discipline and planning are key, and that with the recent changes in the stock market and the economy, the first bit of business should be moving your savings out of the market to a more secure spot.

Sit down with Tom and learn how he has helped thousands of people achieve the retirement of their dreams. Call 616-622-4654 or visit www.JacobsFS.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.