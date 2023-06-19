Create the retirement plan of your dreams with Jacobs Financial Services

Some people say retirement feels like vacation, but that’s a privilege that requires some planning, and Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services wants to help.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s June. Is your mind starting to shift to vacation mode? Would you like to feel like you’re on vacation every day when you wake up?

Some people say that’s what retirement feels like, but that’s a privilege that requires some planning, and Tom Jacobs, from Jacobs Financial Services wants to help.

For more information and to get started with Tom, call 616-622-4654 or visit www.jacobsfs.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.