Don’t let retirement close in on you without creating a plan

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services joined us to talk about his retirement roadmap.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Have you managed to squeeze in a summer vacation yet? Time may feel like it’s closing in on you.

Your FINANCIAL FUTURE might feel that way too. But just as when you travel, a roadmap can put your mind at ease, and Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services joined us to talk about his retirement roadmap.

For more information and to schedule an appointment with Tom to talk about your financial future call 616-622-4654 or visit www.JacobsFS.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.