Retirement doesn’t have to be wrought with financial worries

Tom Jacobs can help you plot your course, avoiding road closures, detours, and slippery slopes along the way.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Discover, Discuss, Implement. Those are the three stages in creating the “Jacobs Retirement Roadmap,” an actual roadmap to get you where you want to go in retirement.

Tom Jacobs can help you plot your course, avoiding road closures, detours, and slippery slopes along the way.

For more information – or to sit down with Tom and plan for the future – call Tom at 616-622-4654 or visit www.JacobsFS.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.