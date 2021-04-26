Jacobs Financial Services offers all the help you need to plan for a successful retirement

You’ve probably seen his ads on TV and wondered, “Who is this Tom Jacobs guy, and how might he help you plan for a secure and satisfying retirement?
Tom has made it his life’s work to help his clients create a vision for the future.
If you are nearing retirement and need some help planning, contact Tom at www.jacobsfs.com or 616-622-4654.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.