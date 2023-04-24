Plan for your retirement with Jacobs Financial Services

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services has made it his life’s work to help people get to and through retirement without worry.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You can forget about work, or your health, or family issues. According to CNBC, the number one cause of stress for people, higher than work, or health, or family issues, is money. And for retirees, they MOST fear outliving their money in their golden years.

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services has made it his life’s work to help people get to and through retirement without all that worry and he joined us to talk about how he does that.

For more information, or to make an appointment to sit down with Tom, call 616-622-4654 or visit www.Jacobsfs.com.

