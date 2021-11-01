It’s a new year and time for a new financial game plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — If the new year has you committing to getting your financial house in order, Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services can help. He will guide you through creating what he calls a “Retirement Road Map” for your financial future.
If you’re ready for a new financial game plan, give Tom a call at 616-622-4654 or visit www.jacobsfs.com.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.