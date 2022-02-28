Just as you wouldn’t leave on vacation without a road map, don’t move into retirement without a guide

Jacobs wrote the book on doing retirement right. It’s called Retirement Domination: Play to Win with Your Retirement.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tom Jacobs works with his Jacobs Financial Services clients to create a retirement roadmap, a handy planning guide for their golden years.

Jacobs wrote the book on doing retirement right. It’s called Retirement Domination: Play to Win with Your Retirement.

The book contains Tom’s powerful, personal story about his efforts to solve the retirement crisis that exists in America.

For more information, to get a copy of the book, or to schedule an appointment with Tom, visit www.jacobsfs.com or call 616-622-4654.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.