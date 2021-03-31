Jobs in manufacturing are plentiful and career path is wide open to advancement

One sector of the workforce that is hiring right now is manufacturing.

West Michigan Works! Is dedicated to connecting people with jobs and helping employers put together the perfect team.

One sector of the workforce that is hiring right now is manufacturing. We spoke with Sara Whisler from Flex Fab, and Steve Heethuis from NN Mobile Solutions, about the kind of people they are looking for to fill their open positions.

To learn more about job openings in manufacturing and a number of other industries, visit www.miworks.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.