Johns Hopkins University is seeking participants for a COVID-19 medical trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Could the antibodies found in recovered COVID patients be used as a treatment for the disease or even prevent it?

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University are trying to find out and they are looking for volunteers to participate in two clinical trials. They are looking for people who have had a recent COVID exposure or who have a current diagnosis.

Dr. Shmuel Shoham, from Johns Hopkins, explains the trials in greater detail. For more information, visit www.covidplasmatrial.org.

