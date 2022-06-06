June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s estimated that 1 in 6 older adults experience elder abuse, yet only 1 in 24 cases is reported. Elder Abuse Awareness Month works to rectify this.
Cassie Caple is Contract Administrator with the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan and she joined us to talk more about the significance of this month.
She shared some warning signs of abuse and how to report it:
- Adult Protective Services 24/7 Hotline: 855-444-3911
- Long Term Care Ombudsman: 866-485-9393 or visit www.mltcop.org
- Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Complaint Hotline: 800-882-6006 or visit www.michigan.gov/lara
For information on a variety of issues affecting seniors visit www.aaawm.org.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.