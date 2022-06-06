June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month

Elder Abuse Awareness Month aims to raise awareness about elder abuse and what can be done to prevent it.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s estimated that 1 in 6 older adults experience elder abuse, yet only 1 in 24 cases is reported. Elder Abuse Awareness Month works to rectify this.

Cassie Caple is Contract Administrator with the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan and she joined us to talk more about the significance of this month.

She shared some warning signs of abuse and how to report it:

Adult Protective Services 24/7 Hotline: 855-444-3911

Long Term Care Ombudsman: 866-485-9393 or visit www.mltcop.org

Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Complaint Hotline: 800-882-6006 or visit www.michigan.gov/lara

For information on a variety of issues affecting seniors visit www.aaawm.org.

