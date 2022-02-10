KDL launches search for short story writers of all ages

The library needs writers of all ages to enter, with the chance to have their work published and win some cash prizes.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent District Library has announced its 11th annual Write Michigan Short Story Contest. Now, they need writers of all ages to enter, with the chance to have their work published and win some cash prizes.

The library is also looking for volunteer reviewers for the contest. It’s easy to sign up and volunteers have the privilege of reading and scoring some of the submissions.

Stories can be entered at www.writemichigan.org through Wednesday, November 30. There is a $10 entry fee for ages 18 and above and it’s free for 17 and under.

Volunteer story reviewers should sign-up at www.writemichigan.org/volunteer.

