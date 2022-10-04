KDL introduces new storytelling technology that will draw young readers into their next book

Kent District Library is introducing iVOX, a children’s book app that uses the latest in storytelling technology to create the read-along of the future.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent District Library is introducing a new way to make learning fun and engaging.

iVOX is a children’s book app that uses the latest in storytelling technology to create the read-along of the future. It allows young readers to follow along with a story while interacting with its characters and scenes.

Lisa Rodkey is a Branch Librarian with KDL and she explained that all you need to do is download the iVOX app, plug in your library card number and select the books you’d like to read.

For more information visit www.kdl.org/ivox. Learn about other KDL resources and programs for young kids at www.kdl.org/young-children.

