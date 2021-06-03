KDL Summer Wonder program is the antidote to ‘Summer Slide’

KDL has teamed up with Kent County Parks on a 30-day challenge for kids to read, write, listen or do something.

Life is getting back to normal and that means a return to the activities we’ve all come to know and love! For Kent District Library, it’s their Summer Wonder program, a journey of reading, learning and exploring through the great outdoors.

KDL has teamed up with Kent County Parks on a 30-day challenge for kids to read, write, listen or do something. We’re talking scavenger hunts, STEAM activities, and lots of book options for readers of all ages.

Studies have shown, children lose a lot of their learning over the summer months and programs like Summer Wonder are the perfect way to ward off so-called “summer slide.”

Registering to participate is easy. Pick up a free workbook at any KDL branch or sign-up at www.kdl.org/summer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.