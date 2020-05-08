KDL to reopen branches on August 5 with precautions to protect visitors and staff

After months, the Kent District Library is reopening its branches.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent District Library wasn’t about the let a pandemic destroy its legacy of service to the community, so staff members adjusted for several months.

Now, starting August 5, the library doors will be reopened for visitors, and the staff is, once again, making adjustments.

KDL Regional Manager Craig Buno told us about some of the precautions being taken to keep staff and visitors safe.

For a look at the full reopening plan, visit https://www.kdl.org/coronavirus.

