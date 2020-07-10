Kent County teens encouraged to pick up a camera for two creative contests

Young photographers can start snapping shots from now until October 17.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — There is some exciting Kent District Library programming for teens that offers a chance to get outside and look at their community in a new and different way. The Teen Fall Photo Challenge and Teen Film Festival are now underway. Both programs are for teens in grades 6-12.

The Fall Photo Challenge will feature still photographs in three categories, abstract, hometown pride, and fall landscape. Young photographers can start snapping shots from now until October 17.

The Kent County Teen Film Festival is scheduled for February 27 at Celebration Cinema North. Young filmmakers have until January 22 to submit their work for consideration. Films can be shot on any type of equipment, including a cell phone, and must be under ten minutes long. For all of the rules surrounding both contests, visit www.kdl.org.

