Kent County Veterans Services is expanding hours, services

This is sponsored content.

Kent County Veterans Services is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for local veterans and their families.

Manager Martha Burkett said the agency will be expanding its outreach and interaction with more stakeholders who serve vets. They will also work with long-term care facilities to continue to reach out to veterans across the spectrum of ages and needs.

Burkett said they will also participate in an extended hours pilot program, again to expand access. Kent County voters have supported the work of KCVS with a tax increase, and a millage renewal will appear on the ballot next year.

In the meantime, Burkett says the organization will continue to offer the services for which they are known, including yoga, art workshops, equine therapy, music therapy, substance use disorder treatment, service dogs, home repairs for disabled vets, assistance for homeless vets, and food vouchers.

For more information about Kent County Veterans Services, visit their website at www.accesskent.com/Departments/VeteransServices/ or call 616-632-5722.

