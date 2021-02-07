Kent County Veterans Services offers equine therapy program for local vets

Kent County Veterans Services will be back to meeting face-to-face with veterans on July 6.

Kent County Veterans Services will be back to meeting face-to-face with veterans on July 6.

For those who are more comfortable with remote connections, that will also be an option. Among the many programs and services available to local veterans is the Comanche Project, an equine therapy program that matches veterans with horses.

They don’t actually ride the horses. Instead, they form a bond with a horse who is no longer used for riding. It all happens at Equine Assisted Development in Grand Rapids, which Director Deb Vanderband describes as a rescue for horses and people.

To learn more about the many programs, including the Comanche Project, visit www.kentcountyveteransservices.com or call 616-632-5722.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.