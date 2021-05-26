Kent County Veterans Services partners with Arbor Circle to provide mental health assistance

Kent County Veterans Services will assist veterans in filing claims and granting emergency relief funds.

Their staff may be working from home but they are still fully operational and providing services to local veterans.

The organization has partnered with Arbor Circle to provide a psycho-educational program for Substance Use Disorder.

For more information on all of the assistance for veterans visit www.kentcountyveteransservices.com and to learn about the substance use program at Arbor Circle, visit www.arborcircle.org.

